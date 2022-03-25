Douglas Lee Morris
CSM Douglas Lee Morris, age 90, passed into the care of our Lord on the morning of February 20, 2022. Douglas retired from the US Army as a combat-decorated Command Sergeant Major in the summer of 1980, having served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Douglas’s life and love of service to his country was unmatched; surpassed only by his love for his wife and family.
He married JoRene Schneider, his wife of 64 years, in 1956 and together they travelled the globe on many an adventure. They finally moved to Killeen, Texas in 1973, whereupon “Granny” and “Papa” settled down and raised their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; though they never lost their love of adventure and continued to travel in the company of their family and friends.
After his retirement from the US Army, Douglas remained dedicated to his community. He worked as a sales representative at Ham & McCreight Supply for nearly 2 decades and worked with the Killeen Police Department in many of their citizen-based programs throughout the years.
Douglas loved Texas, old country music, westerns, and of course, “The Duke” himself, John Wayne. On most any given Saturday evening, you could find Douglas with family surrounding him, watching old westerns, listening to polka, country, or bluegrass, singing along from his recliner.
Douglas’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his sons, Wayne Morris and Jeanne Portch of Richland, Washington; Donald and Lisa Morris of Keller, Texas; and Gregory and Lucy Morris of Ft. Worth, Texas; his grandchildren, Victoria and Jarrett Sheedy of Ft. Worth, Texas; John and Amy Morris of Winchester, Virginia; and Michele and Matt Skladzien of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Alex Dunning, Anjelina Dunning, and Brandon Dunning of Ft. Worth, Texas; and his great-grandchildren; Gwenivere Morris and Tristan Morris. Douglas is preceded in death by his mother, Iva Lee Baker; his father, Fluker Burk Morris; his brothers, Thomas Reagan Morris and Joseph Edward Morris, and his sister, Barbara Ann Morris.
Douglas’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, located at 1615 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas 76542, on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM; graveside service to immediately follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Attendance is welcomed, and flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
