BELTON — Services for Richard Dean Owen, 70, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Les Williams officiating.
Mr. Owen died Sunday, Jan. 30, at a Temple medical center.
He was born April 26, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Dean G. and Berry Owen. He served as an aircraft mechanic for 15 years in the Air Force and received and received an honorable discharge in 1985 as a sergeant. He served a deployment to Thailand during the Vietnam War. He visited many countries across Europe and the Asian Pacific, and lived in various states across the continental United States during both his father’s and personal military service. As a civilian he settled in Belton and continued to work as a military helicopter mechanic for Lockheed Martin Corporation for eight years. He later drove commercial and construction trucks until his retirement in March 2020.
Survivors include a son, William Owen of Round Rock; two daughters, Katherine Owen Zittel and Susan Owen, both of Belton; a stepdaughter, Nelly Owen Gutierrez of Dublin, Ireland; two brothers, Mike Owen and Ralph Owen, both of Belton; and nine grandchildren.
