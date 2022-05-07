No services are planned for Doland Ray Sutton, 60, of Lott.
Mr. Sutton died Monday, May 2, in Lott.
He was born April 9, 1962, in Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
