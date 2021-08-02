Services for Joey Adrian Voyles Sr., 63, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Voyles died Friday, July 30, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Festus, Mo., to William and Betty Gore Voyles. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Army. He had lived in Temple for the past 19 years. He married Teresa Bayless in Belton on Oct. 14, 1978. He worked for the Temple Housing Authority for 20 years and was a supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Jamie Voyles of Temple and Nicole Voyles of Baytown; a son, Joey Voyles Jr. of Temple; a brother, Ricky Voyles of Alvin; a sister, Linda DeClue of Desoto, Mo.; and four grandchildren.