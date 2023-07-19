Services for Valetta Camille Webb Knight, 77, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Belton with the Rev. Patrick Russell officiating.
Burial will be in West Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Knight died Thursday, July 13, at her residence.
She was born July 11, 1946, in Brenham Theda Virginia Fedford and Willie D. Webb. She was a member of St. John AME Church in Brenham. She attended school at Pickard Elementary in Brenham, then later moved to Long Beach, Calif., where she attended school for a brief time. Then she moved to Houston where she attended Worthington Junior High School. Finally, she moved to Temple where she attended Dunbar High School and graduated in 1964. She also studied at Temple Junior College. She became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She married Lawrence E. Knight on Nov. 15, 1978.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Lawrence E. Knight Jr.; two sisters, Gwendolyn J. Allen and Eva Mae Johnson; and two brothers, Delmous Wayne Webb and Eric Dwight Webb.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.