Services for Elaine Brooks Alexander, 61, of Killeen and formerly of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. George E. Feagin officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Alexander died Friday, Sept. 24, at a Houston hospital.
She was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Temple to Lillie and Stewart Brooks. She was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple. She worked for Village on the Park. She married Curtis Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Bobby Brooks of Austin and John David Brooks of Killeen; her mother of Temple; two sisters, Virginia Mitchell of Temple and Charlie Ezigbo of Austin; three brothers, Todd Brooks, Russell Brooks and Roderick Brooks; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. with a wake 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.