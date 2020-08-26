Leeoma G. Lindsay, age 90, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born on the 31st day of August 1929 in Winona, TX she was the daughter of George Fowler and Viola (Blalock) Granberry.
Leeoma was a graduate of San Jacinto College in Pasadena, TX where she received a degree in nursing. Leeoma worked in Houston for many years before returning to Tyler and working at UT Health Center and served as house supervisor for more than 10 years; she has been in the medical field over 40 years. Leeoma attended church faithfully at Seventh Day Adventist for 66 years of her life. She was a regularly active member of the church as well as a member of the church school board in the Houston Church. Leeoma was a devoted Christian, always learning about Gods word. Leeoma loved to garden and she also loved flowers, especially irises. Leeoma will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
She is proceeded in death by her parents George and Viola Granberry, husband David Doyle Hitt Sr., two sons David Doyle Hitt Jr. and Glenn Henry Hitt, and seven siblings.
Leeoma is survived by her two sons George Hitt of Temple and Thomas Hitt of Seattle, WA, two brothers Carl and Lura Granberry of Winona, Douglas and Barbara Granberry of Ft. Worth, one sister Anna Lois Wilborn of Wills Point, and numerous nieces, nephews and greats.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3 o’clock p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 1911 W. Ave H, Temple, Texas 76501. Officiating the service will be Richard Harbour and Rodney Garcia. Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Center Cemetery in Winona, TX.
Mrs. Lindsay was an ardent supporter of education, so in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite educational organization.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary