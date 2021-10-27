Services for Lue Creasy Mae Osborn, 87, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Osborn died Monday, Oct. 25, at a Temple hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Windy...showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 5:37 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.