ROCKDALE — Services for Marie Louise Van Steen McDaniel, 88, of Bryan will be noon today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Locklin Cemetery in San Gabriel.
Mrs. McDaniel died Thursday, Jan. 20, at her residence.
She was born May 7, 1933, in Brussels, Belgium, to Auguste and Jean Van Steen. She moved to the United States just after World War II and became a U.S. citizen. She attended A&M Consolidated High School in Bryan. She worked as an accounts payable manager at Agency Records Control and Agency Management Systems for 25 years, retiring in September 1995.
Survivors include her husband, Keith D. McDaniel of Bryan; two daughters, Jeannie Petit and Michelle Dell’Ora, both of Georgetown; two sons, Paul Richards of Winigan, Mich., and Bruce Richards of Bryan; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.