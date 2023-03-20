Services for Linda Carol Mosley, 69, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody.
Mrs. Mosley died Saturday, March 18, in Waco.
She was born Jan. 26, 1954, to Charlie and Elenora Noel in Waco. She was a longtime resident of Bruceville-Eddy. She married Wendell Mosley on Aug. 3, 1973, in Waco. She graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1975. She later earned her master’s degree from Baylor University. She taught in Troy ISD for 34 years and Waco Charter School for three years. She was a member of the Bell County Retired School Employees Association. She was a long-time member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of Bruceville-Eddy; a son, Chris Mosley of Troy; a sister, Carol Ann Noel-Mattlage of Rockwall; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bell County Retired School Employees Association Scholarship Fund.
Cole Funeral Home of McGregor is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be noon Thursday at the church.