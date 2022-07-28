Services for Randle “R.J.” Jackson Jr., 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Jackson died Thursday, July 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 3, 1933, in Lexington to Irene and Randle Jackson Sr. He graduated from Dunbar High School and attended Paul Quinn College. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He owned and operated Jigasaw Lounge and Hotel. He worked at Sears, Temple Police Department, Sammons Golf Course and he retired after working for the city of Temple animal control department.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Mae Jackson; and a stepdaughter, Janice Murphy.
Survivors include a daughter, Alicia Jackson of Temple; a son, Randle Jackson III of Temple; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.