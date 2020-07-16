Lois Skala
Lois Skala, 83, of Clarkson, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Jason Horine will officiate. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday.
Mrs. Skala was born May 2, 1937 in the Briary community to Lewis and Zelma Weaver White. She grew up and attended school in Briary and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955. She married Frank Skala on June 2, 1956. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband in their farming and ranching operation. Her happiest times involved being with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and loving personality. She was a Baptist.
She is survived by her husband Frank Skala of Clarkson, two daughters, Cheryl Prater and husband William of Temple, Karen Skala of Cameron, one son, David Skala and wife Lois of Rosebud, one brother, Wendell White and wife Martha of Rosebud, her twin sister, Louise Kasner and husband Dennis of Rosebud, 6 grandchildren, Megan Millican, Jared Skala, Michael Skala, Angela Horine, Kristie Morehouse, and Bethany Beechem, and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Powers Chapel Cemetery Association.
