BELTON — Services for Kenneth W. Thompson, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Thompson died Tuesday, May 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 21, 1942, in Belton to James Henry and Hazel Schuman Thompson. He worked in the concrete business. He attended a cowboy church in Salado.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Wayne Thompson-Stanford of San Benito; two brothers, Jimmy Thompson of Belton and Bobby Thompson of Temple; a sister, Raythene Glover of Las Vegas, Nev.; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at the cemetery.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.