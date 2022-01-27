Andrew E. Mojica, 83 of Temple, moved on to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a hard fight against cancer. Services will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with Padre Amado Ramos officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm with a holy rosary recited at 6 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Andrew was born in Temple TX on February 4, 1938. He grew up and lived his whole life in Temple TX. On July 19, 1959, he married his loving wife, Esperanza Narvaez Mojica, and was dedicated to protect and care for her up to the final days of his life. He was an electric motor specialist and worked for Goldman Electric for approximately 40 years. Andrew was a dedicated believer, husband and father. He had a strong Christian belief as he practiced Catholicism. This belief led him to raise his family in a strong Christian home and our family has been greatly blessed by this walk. He served his country in the National Guard from 1957 to 1961 where he had 10 months of active duty. He had a unique talent for mechanical and home repairs, and he loved watching football for leisure.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Genaro Mojica and Leonarda Esquivel Mojica; his siblings Luz Cruz, Richard Mojica, Willie Mojica, Tony Mojica, Chona Castillo, Minga Mojica, Cheto Mojica and Patsy Mojica.
He is survived by his wife Esperanza Narvaez Mojica; his sons Andrew N Mojica, David N Mojica, Miguel N Mojica and Daniel N Mojica; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Mojica, Luke Mojica, Matthew Polley, Mclendon Millirons, Nicholas Mojica, Christopher Mojica, Benjamin Mojica, Colton Lawrence and Alexander Mojica.
Memorials may be made to your choice of organizations that research cures for cancer.