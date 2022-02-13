Lillian Marie Conner Baird
Lillian Marie Conner Baird, age 91, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home in Temple. She was born on March 7, 1930 in Althea, Texas, at her grandparent’s home to Kenneth and Thelma Conner.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
As a small child Marie moved to Meeks, Texas, where her father was a sharecropper. At the age of 12 the family moved to Cameron. This family included her brother Kenneth and sister Nadine. She met and married the love of her life, Cue Baird, and they married on May 30, 1946. They had three children, Denis, Janice and Phillip. The family lived in Wichita Falls for 26 years where she was active in her church, in the schools, and known to the neighborhood for baking cookies and making Kool-Aide for all the kids. In 1973 she moved to Temple with her husband Cue and Phillip to Temple and opened Baird Hardware. They retired in 1993.
While in Temple she was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church until health issues made her homebound.
She always enjoyed sharing holidays and home with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Phillip, her loving husband Cue, a brother Kenneth and a sister Nadine.
She is survived by son, Dennis Baird of Temple; daughter, Janice Maag of Archer County Texas; two grandsons, Dr. Stephen Baird and wife Hailey of Van Alstyne, TX, and Joseph Baird of Wichita Falls, TX; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Lily of Van Alstyne, TX. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law Marion Baird of Joshua, TX, a brother-in-law Vernon Baird and wife Johnnie of Temple, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie’s name to MD Anderson, Scott and White McLane’s Children’s Hospital, or to Memorial Baptist Church in Temple would be appreciated.
