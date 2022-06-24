Services for Ernest Knox Sr., 90, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Knox died Wednesday, June 15, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1932, in Jones Prairie to James Sr. and Savarah Knox. He married Dorothy Nell Chiles in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a tailor, surgical technician, nursing assistant and physical therapy assistant. He attended Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Ernest Knox Jr.; and a daughter, Pamela Michelle Knox.
Survivors include a son, Aldo Knox of Missouri City; a daughter, Debra Byerly-Knox of Temple; a sister, Clarissa Samuel of Temple; two brothers, Archie Knox and Curtis Knox, both of Temple; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.