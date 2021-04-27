CAMERON — Albert McCullin Jr., 88, of Cameron died Monday, April 26, at his residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. today in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. McCullin was born April 30, 1932, in Minerva to Albert and Vivian McCullin. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown and a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University. He married Doris Senkel on June 5, 1954. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cameron and the Texas Gamma Chapter of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2017; a son, Albert McCullin III in 2019; and a grandchild in 1985.
Survivors include a son, Jim McCullin of Cameron; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.