Services for Ursula Thompson, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Thompson died Sunday, May 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Heinrich and Maria Kiefer Leber in Bad Kreuznach, Germany.
She was preceded in death by a son, Alan Franklin.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Thompson; two sons, Robert Franklin and James Franklin; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.