FRISCO — Services for John Mark Bonnot, 65, of Coppell and formerly of Temple, were held Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fellowship Church in Grapevine with the Rev. Ed Young officiating.
Interment was in Rolling Oaks Memorial Center in Coppell.
Mr. Bonnot died Wednesday, Sept. 8.
He was born June 16, 1956, in Ganado to Harold and Shirley Davis Bonnot. He married Penny Diane Grissom in Edna on Aug. 9, 1980. He attended Fellowship Church in Grapevine. He lived and worked in several cities across Texas including Temple. He worked for the Irving Chamber of Commerce, and finished his career economic development for the city of Frisco
Survivors include his wife of Coppell; two sons, Derric Bonnot of Coppell and Kevin Bonnot of Celina; a brother, Brent Bonnot of La Ward; and six grandchildren
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Fuenral Home in Frisco is in charge of arrangements.