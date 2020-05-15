Pat Stanfield Bennett, 89, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 and joined our Heavenly Father and those who preceded her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside ceremony will be held at Littlefield Memorial Park on Saturday, May 16 at 10:30am. A visitation is being held on Friday, May 15, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Hammons Funeral Home in Littlefield, Texas.
Pat was born on July 2, 1930, in Lamesa, Texas to A.V. and Mary L. Stanfield. She was a graduate of Lamesa High School and attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College in Belton, Texas, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She then taught in the Business Department of Mary Hardin-Baylor College for several years.
She met Otis Ira Bennett, Jr. of Belton, Texas, during her college years and they married on September 16, 1950 in Midway at the Midway Baptist Church. She and Otis moved to Littlefield, Texas, in September of 1960. Once settled, she became a homemaker managing her home and family while concurrently being an Entrepreneur Bookkeeper for their business. She also held a Texas Real Estate Broker License alongside her husband, Otis. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and enjoyed being part of it.
Pat was active in the Littlefield community. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years helping to guide many young girls toward their goal of reaching the top level of Girl Scouts, an avid bridge player for a while, a great entertainer and had a passion for reading. As a result of being such an ardent and voracious reader she could engage anyone in a great conversation about varying subject topics. She and Otis were long-standing members of First United Methodist Church in Littlefield and were some of the original members of the Fellowship Class.
On April 12, 2016, her best friend and true soulmate, Otis, preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage. Her sister, Retha Vandivere, of Brownfield, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Mari (Louise) Bennett Epperson and her husband, Donald S. Epperson of Dallas, and their son, Taylor Mackenzie Epperson of Dallas; her son, Richard (Rick) Otis Bennett and his wife, Dianne Bennett of Abilene and their sons, Brett Alan Bennett of Lubbock, and Alex Richard Bennett and his wife Haley Bennett of Lubbock, and their girls Lexi and Landri Lemaire of Lubbock, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.hammonsfuneralhome.com.
In Memoriam tributes may be made to First United Methodist Church in Littlefield, Texas.