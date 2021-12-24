BELTON — Services for Frances Ann Bailey Franz, 78, of Temple and formerly of Bartlett, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday in Bartlett City Cemetery in Bartlett with the Rev. Kenneth Garner officiating.
Mrs. Franz died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at a Temple care facility.
She was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Bartlett to James L. and Oleta Higginbotham Bailey. She grew up in Bartlett and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1962. She attended Arlington State University. She worked at a Temple CPA firm and worked for Scott & White Health Plan for 26 years, retiring in 2011 as an accounting assistant. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartlett.
Survivors include a son, Jim Franz of Salado; a daughter Julianna Franz of College Station; and two grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral in Belton is in charge of arrangements.