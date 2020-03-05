Helen Doris Jaster
Helen Doris Jaster, 82 of Temple, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020 at a local care center. Services will be held at 11 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Reverend Roy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Cego Cemetery.
Helen was born April 24, 1937 to Albert Gus and Hilda Kruger Jaster in Durango, Texas. She attended Troy High School.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Selma Jaster Lawler, and Dorothy Jaster Herrington; brothers, Richard Pat Jaster, and Willie Jaster.
She is survived by her sister, Sindy Jaster Greenwood of Salado; several nephews and nieces; and a sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Oenaville Baptist Church, located at 6161 Dudley Road, Troy, Texas, 76579 or the charity of your choice.
A time of visitation will be held at 10 am at the funeral home, prior to service.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary