Glenn Nelson Schoellkopf
Glenn Nelson Schoellkopf of Temple, TX, passed on January 3, 2021 at the age of 91, after a long battle with complications with COPD/Pneumonia underlying complication with COVID-19.
Glenn was born on September 13, 1929 to Charlie William Schoellkopf, an immigrant from Germany and Exar Susie Lindley in Houston, TX
Glenn had 4 half siblings all passed before him. William Schoellkopf, Ferman Desforges, Audrey Sinderson.
After graduating from Reagan High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force as a machine mechanic.
On April 27, 1950 he married his wife of 70 years, Wanda Ethelene Kemp. They had three children, Donna Schoellkopf of The Woodlands, TX, Charles Schoellkopf of Temple, Toye Guinn and husband Robert of West TX.
Glenn worked at the Houston Belt and Terminal division for Missouri Pacific RR and then for Union Pacific RR for a total of 37 yrs. He worked as a signalman, signal maintainer, Foreman and then was promoted up to Signal Dept Regional Manager before retiring in 1987.
Glenn & Wanda have 4 grandchildren, Glenda Poland, Renee Harvey, Nolan Guinn, and Wade Guinn, and 8 grandchildren, Brittany Poland, Austin Poland, Evangelina Harvey, Cash Harvey, Matilda Guinn, Crue Guinn, Canyon Guinn and Titus Guinn.
Glenn was involved with the Cub Scouts and then longtime Boy Scout Leader in Houston, Troop 590.
After retirement, he and his wife, Wanda took to the open highways of America, Mexico, and Canada, traveling with their 5th wheel, enjoying their retirement and then spent a summer exploring Europe.
They both volunteered for the SW Bell Pioneers Eye Glass Center, making glasses for those who were not able to afford to purchase them from children up to the elderly. They worked closely with the HISD in this venture. Also, part of the Pioneers they made care packages for the troops, (Fort Hood), and decorated 12” Christmas trees and distributed to the troops and children in hospitals. Also sewed together Care bears, which were made from scraps of cloth/materials and sewed together, no two were the same, for the troops and various organizations for children and in the past 4 years for CPS of Bell County, via Unity of Temple.
Glenn and Wanda were avid Ballroom and square dancers. They both love to trip that light fantastic.
The family requested that in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Glenn Schoellkopf name.
Viewing will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6-8PM at Connelly – Compton Funeral Home located at 4400 W Waco Dr., Waco, TX 76710.
Graveside service will be Saturday morning January 9th at 10 AM. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 South 5th Street, Waco, TX 76706.
