BELTON — Services for Bobby Joe Ellis, 86, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Ellis died Saturday, March 13.
He was born Jan. 17, 1935, to William and Lilly Ellis. He attended school in Killeen. He received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco. He married Jeannie Whitson on Dec. 17, 1953. He was a Baptist preacher. He also owned a clock shop.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Hugh “Dan” Ellis of Troy; a sister, Donnie Turner of Killeen; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.