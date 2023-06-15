Services for J.E. Thomas Jr., 58, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Thomas died Wednesday, May 31, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1964, in Temple to J.E. Thomas Sr. and Joyce Catherine Walker. He attended Temple public schools and graduated from Temple High School. He also studied engineering at Temple College. He worked for H-E-B grocery store for 17 years in the deli and bakery departments. He also worked for Sam’s Club for five years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shatea Thomas; and a son, Cardarius Johnson.
Survivors include two sons, J.E. Thomas III of Arlington and J.E. Thomas IV of Temple; five daughters, Shalay Shaw of Houston, LaTeisha Thomas of Belton, Precious Thomas of Arlington, Dynesha Thomas of Fort Worth and Jasani Thomas of Temple; two sisters, Sherri Thomas of Killeen and Jennifer Alexander of Temple; two stepsisters, Margarita Manor and Monica Manor, both of Tacoma, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.