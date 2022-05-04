Services for Michael Damian Wright, 30, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Belton New Life Fellowship with the Rev. Roger Petty officiating.
Mr. Wright died Friday, April 29, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 15, 1991, in Temple to Valentino Morales and Michelle Marie Hattemer Wright. He was raised in Temple and attended Temple High School. He attended Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Mila Wright; his mother; two brothers, Steven Wright and Brian Wright; four sisters, Valentina Morales, Marleina Conrad, Aulani Guerra and Kiana Kanoa; and two grandparents, John Hattemer and Janie Hattemer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Children Hope Orphanage at www.givesendgo.com/echohope.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.