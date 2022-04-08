BELTON — Services for Maria DeLaLuz Resendez-Tijerina, 82, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Michael Herrera officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Resendez-Tijerina died Tuesday, April 5, at her residence.
She was born March 19, 1940, in Mexico to Maria Del Carmen Resendez. She married Ruben Tijerina on Dec. 20, 1055, in Mexico. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 1, 2019; and by a son, Abelardo Tijerina.
Survivors include a son, Ruben Tijerina of Reynosa, Mexico; seven daughters, Ma Guadalupe Tijerina, Yolanda Tijerina, Diana Tijerina, Maria Tijerina, Faboila Tijerina, Laura Tijerina and Claudia Tijerina, all of Mexico; two brothers, Cervando Olvera and Rolando Olvera, both of Mexico; three sisters, Antonia Ibarra, Celia Olvera and Carmen Olvera, all of Mexico; 36 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.