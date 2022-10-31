GROESBECK — Services for Billy Joe Thetford, 91, of Killeen will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
GROESBECK — Services for Billy Joe Thetford, 91, of Killeen will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Mr. Thetford died Saturday, Oct. 29, at the VA hospital in Temple.
He was born June 24, 1931. He grew up in the Horn Hill community near Groesbeck. He served in the Korean War. He owned businesses in Waco and Killeen before retiring.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Thetford.
Survivors include a son, Brandon Lewis Thetford of China Spring; a daughter, Janice Karen Thetford of Killeen; a sister, Diane Croy of Frisco; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.