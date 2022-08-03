Karen Ann Durbin
Karen Ann (Shropshire) Durbin was born November 1, 1948, in Belton, Texas to Kenneth and Annie (Cass) Shropshire, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2022, with her husband, Steve, by her side.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, Belton, Texas. A private family interment will be held following the service.
Karen grew up in Belton, Texas with her two brothers, Alan and Jim Shropshire. Karen attended Belton Public Schools and was a talented twirler for the Belton Tigers. She also played the clarinet in the band. Karen’s twirling talent took her on to twirl at Southwest Texas University following high school graduation. She subsequently graduated from Southwest Texas University with a Bachelors Degree in Education and Mary Hardin-Baylor with her Masters Degree.
Karen met Stephen Durbin in 1987 and quickly became the joy of his life and they wed after a 6-month courtship on March 12, 1988, in Troy, Texas. Karen had 6 children whom she loved and adored, Laurie Holt, Kristen Patterson, Kelli Holt, Jonathan Durbin, Laura Schulz, and Jillian Meers.
In her free time, Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, either at the table sharing memories from years past, wine tasting or long telephone conversations. She was also very fond of her beloved dogs whom she spoiled! Christmas holidays especially were very special gatherings for the family where Karen treated them with homemade family favorites of lasagna and cheesecake.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Alan Shropshire, and her daughter Laurie Holt. She is survived by husband, Stephen Durbin; children Kristen Patterson, husband Scott, Kelli Holt, Jonathan Durbin, Laura Schulz, fiancé Jim Tiede, Jillian Meers, husband Stephen; grandchildren Liam Patterson, Rush Patterson, Peighton Hennessey, Anthony Durbin, Zachary Prince, Zoie Prince, Makenzie Meers, Tyler Meers, Harper Beauford, Brenna Meers; great grandchildren Portlynn Fitzsimmons, Londyn Prince, Xavier Prince, and her special fur babies Owen, Rupert and Charlie.
Karen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations to the Oklahoma Westie Rescue in her memory are requested in lieu of flowers. https://www.okwestierescue.com/donations
Online memories & tributes for the family can be made at www.dossmanfh.com
Service arrangements are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home
Paid Obituary