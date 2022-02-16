Ken Hunka, age 83, of Ft. Worth, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home.
Family graveside services were held at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Kenneth Wayne Hunka was born on August 6, 1938 in Belton, Texas. He attended school in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1956, all while delivering newspapers in the morning and working at the grocery in the afternoon. He then attended Temple Junior College, where he played basketball. His true passion was baseball though; he was a remarkably talented pitcher, playing in summer leagues throughout his youth. He married Jo Elizabeth Ross of Oglesby, on June 25, 1960. After graduating from Temple Junior College, Ken worked at Temple News Agency, a company he remained with through multiple acquisitions until his retirement. From Temple, he moved to Fort Worth with his family to manage another group agency, Trinity News, as the Group Vice President and General Manager. He was then asked to move to the company’s home office in San Antonio, where he served as Senior Vice President in which he was responsible for the Domestic Division, which included 12 agencies.
Ken was quiet and kind, and an unfailingly hard worker in anything he undertook. He always said if someone wrote his biography, he wanted it titled Dancing as Fast as I Can. Ken was an ardent reader and stayed engaged to the world around him through newspapers, books, and the nightly news. He was always quick with a joke or story from his life that could keep his grandson endlessly entertained. Likewise, he was hugely interested in the stories from his children, grandchild, and great grandchildren. He embraced an evolving world and new technologies. Never one to feel the world had gone off and left him, his traditional outward appearance could belie his youthful personality.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Quinn; father, August Hunka; and brother, Bill Hunka.
Ken will be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jo Hunka; daughter, Roxann Breyer; son, Kenny Hunka; grandson, Ben Huffman; and great granddaughters, Elliot and Quinn.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Gatesville is in charge of arrangements, www.scottsfh.com.