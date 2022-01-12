Be strong and take heart, all you who HOPE in the Lord. Psalm 31:24
Service for Kathy Joan Bell 72, of Waco will be Friday January 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bibleway Fellowship Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, with Dr. Ivory L. Varner, Officiating.
Burial will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00AM at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Waco, Texas.
The Life of believers is best viewed through the lens of their confidence based on the inspiration of Truth resulting in Hope. Hope is expectation revealed by the Truth God reveals to them that presents a future reality they can embrace from wherever they are in Life in advance of its ultimate manifestation by experience. Hope inspires strength to the pure in heart, granting them the ability to wait on the Lord and be of good courage in the face of adversities. Amidst the greatest of Life’s adversities, the one whose Hope is in the Lord anticipates He will deliver them.
Such is the Truth that makes the Life of Kathy Joan Bell a Celebration of Hope! She was born to the parental stewardship of Dorothy Jane Stroud on December 28, 1948, in Waco, Texas. She settled her eternal destination when she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior in the perfect timing of God’s Divine Order and the Providence of His Design.
Her personal relationship with God directed the course of her love for family, loved ones, friends, and her fellow man. The value of her love for the Lord and others was inspired by His indwelling Spirit. She spent the whole of her earthly tenure in Christ resolved to live by the potential invested in her to live out His Purpose for her Life. Fully persuaded, she aimed to make the most of the Abundant Life she possessed.
After graduating from Carver High School in 1968, she attended McClennan County Community College. Her impression of a valued education from her early years was known by its content and impact. She valued what she learned and employed it as an instrumental vehicle to put into perspective life experiences, responsibilities, personal and professional relationships with others.
So serious about the value education and experience brought to her Life, Kathy remained adamant about stewarding the impact of her experiences, friendships, and relationships with her classmates by attending Annual Reunions until her health would no longer permit her to do so.
Divine Providence gifted her to become the wedded wife of Lloyd Bell on May 4, 1971. To this union was added the fruit of three beautiful children.
Kathy possessed a unique passion for Interior design and decor. In 1979 she partnered her skills with Home Interior and Gifts. Her unique skills earned innumerable awards. Among her greatest awards earned was that of becoming Unit Director. After beginning with one consultant, the Fruit of her labor multiplied to as many as 60 consultants at one time. She remained active with the company for 40 years.
Kathy’s Christian witness was no contradiction to her testimony of Faith in Christ. She maintained a heart to live out what she believed because she was persuaded there was more to her relationship than the image of good religion.
From the point of her establishing her residence in Houston, Texas, in 1976, she United with Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Curtis Barber Jr.
Here she would serve the Church’s Administration as Church Clerk while faithfully participating in Women’s Mission. She would serve at this church until after her pastor’s earthly transition.
Discerning her assignment to this local assembly was completed, she would further her commitment to serving her Lord by uniting with Bible Way Fellowship Baptist Church in July 2007.
As a member of this fellowship, Kathy remained faithful to serving the Lord by her Christian witness and testimony shared through Sunday School, Bible Study, and the Food Pantry Ministry. She remained a conduit of confidence for other women to confide in through Women’s Ministry. Through this fellowship, her Life could be characterized as a beacon of light illustrating the Hope of her Christian Call from darkness into the Marvelous Light of Christ!
Kathy remained gainfully employed for the District Clerk’s Office for the city of Houston until she retired May 31, 2012.
Having lived to experience the benefits of such a rewarding life on earth, Kathy departed the earthly shores of this world during the morning hours of Friday, January 7, 2022.
There can be no doubt that her departure was prefaced by the comfort and counsel of her Hope inspired by her knowledge of the Truth! She departed this earthly realm knowing the Way, relying on the Truth, anticipating the Life she now embraces in the Presence of her Lord.
Among several family members she leaves to cherish her earthly Life anticipating the Family Reunion at the return of our Lord are three children: Kevin Bell of Virginia, Nikki Bell Malone of Houston, Anthony Bell of Houston; four sisters: Florence Gray of Round Rock, Michele Stroud of Waco, Janet Stanley of Waco, Carol Stroud of Waco; three brothers: Guy Stroud Johnson of Houston, Fred Stroud of Waco, Don Summers of Waco; and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple, Texas is in Charge of Arrangements