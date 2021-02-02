BARTLETT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Lee Ortiz Sr., 83, of Bartlett will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Ortiz died Friday, Jan. 29.
He was born April 22, 1937, in the Granger area to Pablo and Isabel Ortiz. He married Maria Anita. He worked for Wilsonart in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Adrian Ortiz of Round Rock, and Lee Ortiz, Armando Ortiz and Erasmo Ortiz, all of Bartlett; seven siblings, Catalina Ortiz, Maria Ortiz, Victor Ortiz, Pablo Ortiz, all of Rio Bravo, San Juana Ortiz of Reynosa, and Consuelo Ortiz and Jovita Ortiz, both of Dallas; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.