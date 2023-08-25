Services for Mark Aaron Pitts, 36, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Rogers.
Mr. Pitts died Tuesday, Aug. 22.
He was born Dec. 17, 1986, to David Wayne Pitts and Karen Marie Crossland in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Marie Colvin Pitts; three daughters, Faith Pitts, Grace Pitts and Hope Pitts; his mother and stepfather, Kendall Barber; his father and stepmother, Darla Pitts; four brothers, Michael Pitts, Steven Pitts, Brent Barber and Dustin Barber; and two sisters, Jennifer York and Shurita Wollard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center to help defray funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 6-8 .m. Tuesday at the funeral home.