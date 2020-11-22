Services for Tracy Leigh “Nana” Folsom Hall, 55, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Hall died Thursday, Nov. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 4, 1965, in Dallas to Robert Joseph Folsom and Donna Elizabeth Mullican. She attended schools in Temple ISD. She married Lloyd Hall in June 1984.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Timothy Royce Hall of Temple; her mother of Temple; two sisters, Rhonda Lynn Folsom of Temple and Robin Kay Spurlock of Salado; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.