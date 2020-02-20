Sue Russell
Homer Sue Taylor Russell was born in Shamrock, Texas on October 5th, 1928 and passed peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2020 in Garland, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Susie Taylor, husband William Lee Russell, Jr., brothers H.G., Harold and Bill Taylor and sisters, Mary Trojan and Barbara Ivey.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kitty Graves and her husband Charlie of Garland, Texas and Pat Vaughn Johnson of Loganville, Georgia, grandson Jay Weesner and his wife Karla of Richardson, Texas, granddaughters Jana Finney and her husband DeWayne of Garland, Texas, and Sonya Graves of Dallas, Texas. Two great grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Farmer and one great granddaughter, Rachael Lumsden.
Sue is also survived by three Russell step children, Rolinda Brindley, W.L. Russell III, and Bob Russell, numerous step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She was a graduate of Academy High School in Academy, Texas. Sue loved to play basketball and after school moved to Bronco, Texas, where she and her husband Bill bought a ranch. They later sold the property and bought an Exxon service station and operated it until 1986 when they returned to their hometown of Temple.
Sue and Bill loved to travel, often closing up the service station for three weeks at a time to visit many national parks. Every summer they kept their grandchildren, frequently until the children had to return back home for the upcoming school year.
Sue’s interests included crossword puzzles, soap operas, board games and spoiling her dogs rotten. She loved her family with all her heart as evidenced by the many letters and phone calls she made to “check-in.”
Sue was a life long member of the Little River United Methodist Church where she worshipped her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20th under the Wilson Valley Pavilion, with burial to follow in the Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers: DeWayne Finney, Joshua Farmer, Tom Hurst, Jimmy Taylor, Bobby Joe Ralston and JW Ralston.
Paid Obituary