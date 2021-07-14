Services for Betty Louise Ross White, 72, of Killeen will be noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wayne Lott officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mrs. White died Tuesday July 6 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Taylor to Berdie Mae Murray and Mitchell James Ross, Sr. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1967 and soon after married Eddie White. He preceded her in death. She attended Central Texas College and worked as a civil service employee. She later worked as health and benefits manager at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple for 17 years. In 2012, she retired from the Killeen Independent School District’s Special Educational Department. In 1994, she became a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9191. She held a 38-year membership with the M.E. Bush Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of N.E. Palmer Church in Schwertner.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ed White, Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Edna Louise Lawson, Juanita Everett and Diane Renee White; two sisters, Shirley Ann Worthy and Texana White; two brothers, Robert Wayne Ross and Larry Joe Ross; two grandchildren and a great-grandchild;
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.