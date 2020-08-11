Jesse Augustine Garcia, age 88 of Temple. Passed from this life on August 5th at a local hospital.
Jesse was born on August 28, 1931 to Martin and Felicitas Garcia in Temple, Texas. He was happily married to Erminia “Minnie” Garcia for 66 years.
Minnie was waiting for Jesse to come home along with his siblings, parents, and beloved son Albert Garcia.
Jesse was a hardworking man until his retirement with the City of Temple.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son George Garcia and wife Lucia; Adam Garcia and his wife Yolanda; daughter Silvia Ramos and husband Jose; daughter Ruth Virgen and husband Armando.
Jesse was blessed with 17 grandchildren
Israel Ramos and wife Elizabeth; Rachel Robertson and husband Jason; Elizabeth Cole and husband Chris; Martin Garcia and wife Margarita; Crystal Garcia; Christine Diaz and husband Lou; George Michael Garcia and wife Michelle; Veronica Arnold and her husband Steven Armando Virgen III; Orlando Virgen; Isaac Virgen; Sarah Mireles and husband Jose; Amanda Watkins and husband Jamie; Adam Garcia II and wife Elizabeth; Benjamin Garcia and wife Anna; Abraham Garcia; Christopher Loa.
30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
There will be a private family graveside service later.
Jesse’s family would like to express a special thank you to his loving granddaughters Amanda and Rachel for staying with him for his end of life care at the hospital.
