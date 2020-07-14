SALADO — Services for Harold Herrington, 97, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Herrington died Saturday, July 11, at his residence.
He was born July 2, 1923, in Killeen to Felix Harvey and Sarah Manurvia Herrington. He served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corp. He married Jeanie Fielder on Sept. 11, 1947, in Belton. He was a carpenter in the civil service at Fort Hood. He was a member of Salado Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jimmy Herrington of Temple and Robby Herrington of Belton; a daughter, Barbara Bruner of Temple; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.