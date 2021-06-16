BELTON — Services for Thomas “Bear” Hugh Kempf, 67, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemeter in Killeen.
Mr. Kempf died Monday, June 7, at a local nursing home.
He was born April 25, 1954, in South Bend., Ind., to Wanda and Dean Kempf. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Donna Kempf of Belton; a stepson, Clarence Bailey of Belton; three stepdaughters, Crystal Hughling and Tammy Kempf, both of Belton, and Terrie Furgal of Bourbonnais, Ill.; a sister, Cindy LaBoef of Belle Plaine, Kan.; and several grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.