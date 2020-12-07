Larry Gene Moore, age 78, went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born November 10, 1942 in Mineral Wells to Henry Coleman Moore and Irene Like Moore. He met and married his wife of 45 years, Linda Talbert Moore in 1976.
He began his career with Texas Power & Light in 1962, retiring in 1999 after 37 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Linda and son Jeff and his wife Michelle, two grandchildren, Brice Moore and Avery Moore and one great-granddaughter, Addison Blair Moore. Also surviving is one sister, Geraldine Oliver of Fort Worth and one brother, Joe Neil Moore and wife, Jackie of Mineral Wells.
He was an active member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 6911 Boutwell, Temple, TX 76502.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93, Temple on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jared Burt and Rev. Derrel Thompson officiating.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary