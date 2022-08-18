No services are planned for Gregory Smith, 68, of Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:56 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Gregory Smith, 68, of Temple.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1954, in Temple to James and Julia Smith. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 41 years.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Jackson Smith of Temple; a daughter, Simone Jackson of Killeen; two brothers, Richard D. Smith of San Diego, Calif., and Michael Smith of Temple; five sisters, Loretta Smith of Nolanville, Lanell Smith of Austin, Jeanetta Peterson and Sheila Correa, both of Temple, and Cheryl Sczepanski of Grovetown, Ga.; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.