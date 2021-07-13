BELTON — Services for Norma Jean McKinney, 81, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mrs. McKinney died Thursday, July 8, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Gatesville to Luther and Mildred Hayes. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1958. She married Donald Edward McKinney on April 4, 1959. She worked in property management in the Austin and Houston area.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Laura “Janine” Singleton; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Michael McKinney of Georgetown; two daughters, Dawn Gallahar of Katy and Donna Lee Blagg of Belton; three sisters, Wonnie Bell of Alvin, and Minnie Cox and Dessie Honeycutt, both of Temple; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.