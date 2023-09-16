Services for Michael Edwin Boniface, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Boniface died Wednesday, Sept. 6.
He was born Feb. 1, 1945, to Edwin “Ted” and Marjorie Nance Boniface. He graduate from Temple High School in 1963. He was drafted into the Army and severed as a medic in Germany during 1968-1971. He worked at Dow Chemical and Mobil Chemical, and retired from Constar Plastics in Dallas.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Boniface Haun; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Kirchemeir and Allison Boniface; a brother, Dennis Boniface Sr.; a sister, Deborah Boniface Owens; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 8-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.