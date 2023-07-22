BELTON — No services are planned for the Rev. Allen C. Liles, 88, of Temple.
The body will be cremated. His ashes will be interred at a later date in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Liles died Saturday, July 15, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1937, in Temple to Winston and Edith Liles. He graduated from Temple High School, and from Baylor University. He was ordained as a non-denominational minister by the Association of Unity Churches in 1993. He also served as vice president of public relations for the Southland Corp. of Dallas.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Liles of Dallas; three stepchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.