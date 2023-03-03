Services for Hall Wade Sheffield, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple with Darrell Knight and Paul Meredith officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Sheffield died Thursday, March 2, at a Temple living center.
He was born June 3, 1937, in Lampasas to C.V. and Zula Vivian Bryce Sheffield. He graduated from Liberty Hill High School in 1956. He graduated from Commonwealth College of Science in 1957. He moved to Temple in 1957, and married Saundra Gribble on Aug. 28, 1959. He owned Sheffield Funeral Home in Temple and Rogers, and Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. He also owned Sheffield Transfer Service. He was a member of Temple Lions Club, served on the board of directors of the Bell County Historical Society and served as president of Temple Parks board. He was on a board of directors of the Texas Funeral Directors Association; the board of directors of the Baylor Bear Foundation; and was an elder and deacon at Northside Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Leslie Sheffield House of Baton Rouge, La., and Misty Sheffield Stapp of Temple; a son, Rodney Sheffield of Houston; a brother, C.V. Sheffield Jr. of New Mexico; two sisters, Buna Faye Loggains of Mena, Ark., and Merlene Armendariz of Austin; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.