Nancy Williams
Nancy Williams of Temple, Texas, mother of five, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of eleven passed away peacefully on Friday January 6, 2023 in Taylor, Texas.
Nancy Ann Smith was born in Marshall, Texas November 8, 1933 to Edward and Stella Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Arthur and Bobby Smith and sister Julia Martha Robertson. Nancy’s father died when she was two years old, and she was raised by her mother who worked as a seamstress at J.C. Penny in Marshall. Nancy’s older siblings were either married or serving in the military during her childhood.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, David Lewis Williams, on January 17, 2010. Nancy and David were sweethearts since junior high. They married December 18, 1955, David’s senior year at Texas A&M. He would often hitchhike to Marshall mid-week to see his bride, then back again to attend classes.
David’s work often kept him out of town during the week and Nancy was the glue that held together their family of five children. In addition to her considerable domestic duties Nancy volunteered with March of Dimes, Harrison County MHMR Sheltered Workshop, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts and many of her children’s activities. She showed her children that love is an action word. Nancy also enjoyed a fulfilling career as a legal secretary. She worked for the Harrison county District Attorney for many years and from 1985 until her retirement was a clerk in the Federal Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
Nancy is survived by her five children: Tommy Williams and wife Marsha, Kay Lynch and husband Mike, Danny Williams and wife Margaret, Laura Shepperd and husband Leroy; and Edward Williams. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren: Paul and Michelle Williams and their children George, Thomas, Molly and Emma; Mark and Whitney Williams and sons Hill, Hobbs and Walter; Claire Lynch and Philip Lynch; David Williams and Mary Margaret Williams; Jarrod and Marlie Shepperd and their children Brock and Harper; Alli and Jack Munden and their sons Beau and Walker; and Matthew Shepperd.
She also is survived by sisters-in-law Joyce Smith and Margaret Jones, nieces Jeanette Robertson Barton and Delia Ann Smith Watson, Marianne Jones and Mickie Moore and nephews Rick, Steve and Bill Smith.
Nancy’s family will be eternally grateful for the loving care provided by the staff at S.P.J.S.T. Skilled Nursing and Rehab of Taylor, Texas.
Services for Nancy will be held at noon January 12 at the First Methodist Church of Temple, Dr. Tom Robbins officiating. The family will receive guests at the church following the service. Arrangements are by Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Interment will be at the Rehobeth Cemetery Carthage, Texas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rehobeth Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 60, Carthage, Texas 75633.
Paid Obituary