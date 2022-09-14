Mary Glasscock Chamlee
Mrs. Mary Glasscock Chamlee died peacefully on September 11th in a local nursing home. A Visitation will be held from 5:30-6:30 pm on Thursday, September 15 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church located at 2401 S 57th Street in Temple with the Rev. Thom Lamb officiating. Mary was born on October 7, 1932 to Truby and Pauline (Parker) Glasscock of Troy, TX. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Parker, Shelton and Dale Glasscock, her first husband of 25 years, Thomas Wilkinson, Jr. and second husband of 42 years, William P. Chamlee, her son, Paul David Wilkinson, and a great-grandson, Austin David Platina.
Mary is survived by her sister, Anne Glasscock Meacham of Temple, and Mary’s daughters, Pam Wilkinson of Ruidoso, NM, and Pat Wilkinson-Powell (husband, Marshall) of Belton, TX. Mary was also loved and cherished by her grandchildren, Rebekah (Roberson) Knighten of Ruidoso, NM, Patrick Roberson of Rio Rancho, NM; Kiley Smith of Temple, Hannah Wilkinson of Columbus, IN; Chelsea (Roeder) Stern of Temple, Whitney (Roeder) Platina and Jordan Powell of Sacramento, CA and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary also deeply loved her Chamlee family, Betsi Chamlee and Meg Chamlee Pitrucha of Temple, their children and grandchildren.
Mary attended Troy schools, graduated as the Class of 1949 Valedictorian, and went on to graduate from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. After a successful teaching career of over twenty years, predominately as an Honors English teacher for TISD, Mary embarked on a second career as a Real Estate Broker with the majority of those years at RE/MAX in Temple. During her tenure there, Mary earned over 15 annual recognition awards for top sales achieved. She particularly enjoyed helping first-time home buyers realize their dreams of home ownership.
Mary was an avid tennis player for most of her life with numerous local tournament wins. She really loved team sports and snow skiing. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Temple, a loyal supporter of the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University, an Altrusa and Delta Kappa Gamma Society member, and supported many veterans, special needs and other non-profit organizations. Mary and her siblings established the UMHB Pauline Parker Glasscock Endowed Scholarship Fund honoring their mother who was also a dedicated teacher locally.
Her family wish to thank all the dedicated healthcare professionals who contributed to Mary’s care during her long illness and especially during the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful for any donations made to the UMHB Pauline Parker Glasscock Endowed Scholarship fund at https://advance.umhb.edu.give and select “Other” to enter the scholarship name. If preferred, donations are also welcome to Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple where her granddaughter, Chelsea Stern, is employed as the Director of Music and Children’s Ministry.
The family will hold a private burial ceremony after the memorial service.
