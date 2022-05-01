William “Willie” Alvin Lesikar, age 84, of Temple passed from this life during the morning hours of Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White hospital. He was born in Buckholts, TX, on the 6th day of September 1937 to parents William and Annemarie (Stoklas) Lesikar.
Willie graduated from Buckholts High School in 1955, and then completed his associates at Temple Junior College in 1962. He has lived in the Temple and Buckholts areas his entire life. Willie worked for the Temple Daily Telegram for over 30 years as a printer and journeyman until retiring in 2008. He was affiliated with the Buckholts Brethren Church. On July 27th, 1991, Willie married Sylvia Nicholson, the love of his life, at the East Highway Baptist Church. The two set off to build a loving home and life together. Many said Willie had a good sense of humor; he loved to sit around, drink beer and visit with his family and friends. Willie was a rancher who enjoyed raising cattle in Buckholts and Cameron. He loved to dig arrowheads, talk about WWII history, listen to polka music, and dance at Sefcik and Seaton Star Hall. Willie will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Annemarie.
Willie is survived by his wife of 31 years Sylvia Lesikar, stepdaughter Nora Burnham of Waco and son-in-law R.E. Burnham of Ore City, TX, step-niece Jenny Richards of Belton, and step grandchildren: Kylie, Katie, and Landry.
A private service will be held at a later date.
