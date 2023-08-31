BELTON — Services for Shirley Estelle Jernigan Townsend, 83, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Round Rock.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Townsend died Saturday, Aug. 26, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Lampasas to Lucious Newman and Madie Inez Weeks Jernigan. She married Weldon Glen Townsend on July 6, 1956, at the First Baptist Church of Salado. She was a homemaker and also worked as a supervisor in the transcripts department at the University of Texas at Austin. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Round Rock.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2021.
Survivors include two daughters, Sylvia Culler and Kay Habermehl; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Round Rock.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.