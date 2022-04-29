DALLAS — Services for Raymond C. Lee Jr., 72, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Hampton Road Baptist Church in DeSoto.
Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Dallas.
Mr. Lee died Monday, April 25.
He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Temple to Raymond Clarence Sr. and Unorna Lee. He attended Dunbar Meredith High School. He attended Bishop College. He was a juvenile detention counselor at Buckner Children’s Home. He was a firefighter and opened Lee & Associated Polygraph Services. He attended Hampton Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jaqueline Littlefield Lee; a daughter, Dedra Lee-Collins; a son, Raymond Clarence “Trey” III; his mother; a brother, Willie Earl Robertson; a sister, Brenda Lee; and three grandchildren.
Singing Hills Funeral Home in Dallas is in charge of arrangements.